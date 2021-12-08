Valley City man accused of attempted murder changes plea

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — A Valley City man charged with attempted murder has changed his plea to guilty.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alex Mooridian previously pleaded not guilty. He’s accused of shooting another man in Valley City last February. The victim has since recovered.

The man who was shot told police he woke up to find Mooridian standing over him holding a pistol. The victim says he and Mooridian talked for a moment before the man stood up and grabbed an unloaded assault-style rifle.

Officials say that’s when Mooridian shot the man once in the abdomen.

Mooridian surrendered at the Valley City Police Department.