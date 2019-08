Police need help searching for a Valley City man that was reported missing on Monday.

Mark L. Davies was last heard from on Aug. 23 around midnight after leaving a bar in Kathryn.

Davies was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt and blue jeans. He drives a black 1999 GMC Yukon, with the license plate 327 CCM.

If you have any information, contact the Valley City Police Department at 701-845-3110.