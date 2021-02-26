Valley City shooting leaves one wounded, another in custody

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — A shooting in Valley City has left one person wounded and resulted in the arrest of another.

Police say officers responded to a residential neighborhood about 7 p.m. Thursday.

Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher says the officers found a male with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Health hospital in Valley City and later transferred to a hospital in Fargo. His condition was not released.

A suspect was taken into custody. Hatcher says there’s no further danger to the public.

