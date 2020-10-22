Valley City woman seriously injured after snow plow-car crash

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

A woman was injured in a car crash Thursday morning after trying to pass a snow plow on I-94, SW of Sanborn.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 9:15 a.m.

The roads were covered with snow and it was snowing at the time when a 31-year-old woman from Valley City tried to pass the snowplow.

She lost control of her Dodge Ram, entered the median, rolled over and was ejected.

Troopers say she was transported to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.