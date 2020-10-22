Valley City woman seriously injured after snow plow-car crash

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

A woman was injured in a car crash Thursday morning after trying to pass a snow plow on I-94, SW of Sanborn.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 9:15 a.m.

The roads were covered with snow and it was snowing at the time when a 31-year-old woman from Valley City tried to pass the snowplow.

She lost control of her Dodge Ram, entered the median, rolled over and was ejected.

Troopers say she was transported to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

How winter precipitation types are formed

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

Thursday's Forecast: Snow for most of southern ND

Native American Grant

NDC OCT 22

Topics including COVID-19, Coal Creek and the Legacy Fund Addressed During Gubernatorial Debate

FNFF: Class AAA

Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Underwood School

Contact Tracing

Early Voting

Pink Clothing

Educator of the Year

No Active Duty Airmen at Bars

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 10/21

Mask Mandate Update

Legislature and COVID-19

Capitol Screening

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/21

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss