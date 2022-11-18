BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle will retire Jan. 31, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday.

VandeWalle, 89, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1978 and served as chief justice from 1993 until 2019, when he did not seek reappointment as chief. He had been the longest-serving chief justice in state history and remains on the court.

VandeWalle announced his decision to the governor Thursday afternoon. He was re-elected to his fourth 10-year term on the state’s high court in 2014.

“Jerry,” as he prefers to be called outside the courtroom, grew up on a dairy farm in the tiny town of Noonan and is a University of North Dakota graduate.

Prior to his appointment to the state Supreme Court, VandeWalle worked in the state Attorney General’s office for 20 years.

As chief justice, he has successfully promoted boosting legal services for thousands of disadvantaged residents who cannot afford a lawyer. He also has advocated for more money to expand special drug courts and more pay for state district judges to retain and attract quality people.