BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Gov. Doug Burgum participated in the grand opening of the new Mission and Network Operations Center for Vantis on Thursday.

Vantis is the first-of-its-kind statewide network that supports unmanned aircraft system operations in North Dakota beyond visual line of sight.

“This operations center is a prime example of how North Dakota continues to invest in technology to create opportunities for citizens and businesses and diversify our economy,” Burgum said in a press release. “With Vantis, we’re creating a platform for entrepreneurs and innovators to develop new products and for the government and private sector to offer better services to the public. Today’s grand opening further cements North Dakota as a destination for UAS operations.”





Photo courtesy: Gov. Doug Burgum

Burgum first proposed funding for Vantis at the State of Technology Conference in Fargo in November 2018.

State lawmakers approved $28 million for the network in 2019 and an additional $20 million in 2021.