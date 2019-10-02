Vaping illnesses growing in North Dakota

State News
Posted: / Updated:

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials say the number of confirmed cases of vaping-related illnesses is growing.

The state Department of Health says four cases have been confirmed and three others are probable cases. Previously there was one confirmed case and six probable cases.

State epidemiologist Clint Boots says North Dakota is taking its cues from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is coordinating the vaping illness investigation with the states. Boots declined to comment on whether the confirmed cases in North Dakota are linked to THC vaping, citing the ongoing investigation.

More than three-quarters of people nationally who have reported lung issues have said they used vape products with some form of THC.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2"

Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast"

Craft Beer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Craft Beer"

Junior Achievement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Achievement"

High School Volleyball Oct. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 1"

Century vs Minot girls swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Minot girls swimming"

Vintage Tractors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vintage Tractors"

VA Secretary

Thumbnail for the video titled "VA Secretary"

Century Homecoming King

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Homecoming King"

Dickinson Runway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Runway"

Former Teacher Found Guilty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Teacher Found Guilty"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"

Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Bowman Co Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Co Football"

Lincoln Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Chase"

Coyotes in Town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coyotes in Town"

DockDogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "DockDogs"

Class A Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls Golf"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss