Vaping illnesses growing in North Dakota

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials say the number of confirmed cases of vaping-related illnesses is growing.

The state Department of Health says four cases have been confirmed and three others are probable cases. Previously there was one confirmed case and six probable cases.

State epidemiologist Clint Boots says North Dakota is taking its cues from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is coordinating the vaping illness investigation with the states. Boots declined to comment on whether the confirmed cases in North Dakota are linked to THC vaping, citing the ongoing investigation.

More than three-quarters of people nationally who have reported lung issues have said they used vape products with some form of THC.