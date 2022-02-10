Trucker protests at the Emerson Port of Entry blocked traffic Thursday morning, causing the port to shut down, according to a tweet from Royal Canadian Mounted Police Manitoba.

The demonstration involved a “large number” of vehicles and farm equipment, halting traffic north and southbound at the Manitoba-North Dakota border crossing in Pembina.

A demonstration involving a large number of vehicles & farm equipment is blocking the Emerson Port of Entry. No traffic is getting through either northbound or southbound. The Port of Entry is shut down. Please avoid the area. #rcmpmb is on scene. RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb)

These “Freedom Convoy” protests began last month and have since traversed across Canada after COVID-19 restrictions were implemented on Jan. 15, including requiring truckers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Protesters and supporters against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers cheer as a parade of trucks and vehicles pass through Kakabeka Falls outside of Thunder Bay, Ontario, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (David Jackson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Supporters against vaccines mandates continue to party into the night on February 5, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

A woman crosses the street in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Ottawa. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP)

The United States imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country beginning Jan. 22.

A demonstrator KX News spoke with at a recent protest in Portal said he’s concerned about the number of unvaccinated drivers who won’t get the vaccine and the impact it could have on shipments like food and other needed items.

“It’s their livelihood. They’re only feeding their families, they feel this is not right for them to do something that is not right because they’re not dealing with the general public on a regular basis,” Percee Jay Riedel, mayor of Roche, a Canadian town near the border, said.

And, for the fourth straight day, scores of truckers blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.

The U.S. is bracing for the possibility of similar truck-borne protests inspired by the Canadian protests.