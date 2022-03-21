Correction: An earlier version of this Associated Press story listed the wrong convention at which Hammer is seeking endorsement. The story has been updated to reflect the correct convention.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Velva man is seeking the Democratic Party endorsement to run for North Dakota Public Service Commission.

Trygve Hammer is seeking the seat held by Republican Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, who was appointed to replace Brian Kroshus when Kroshus was appointed to be state tax commissioner.

Haugen-Hoffart is running for the remainder of Kroshus’ four-year term.

Hammer is a military veteran and former high school science teacher.

The PSC regulates gas and electric utilities, coal mining, land reclamation, grain elevators and auctioneers.

Democrats have no announced candidates for attorney general, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, tax commissioner and a second seat on the PSC. The Dem-NPL convention is scheduled for later this week in Minot.