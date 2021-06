A Venturia man was killed Wednesday evening in a one-vehicle rollover in McIntosh County just east of Venturia.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was traveling west on 98th Street Southeast near the community when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, entered a ditch and rolled over.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is continuing. The driver has not yet been named.