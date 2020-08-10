Veterans finally given military funeral rites at Fargo National Cemetery

HARWOOD, N.D. (AP) — Veterans who weren’t given military funeral rites when they were buried during the coronavirus pandemic have been given a final salute at the Fargo National Cemetery.

United Patriotic Bodies and Fargo Honor Guard volunteers were at the cemetery Saturday when three rifle volleys were fired and taps were played individually for 14 different families of veterans.

United Patriotic Bodies Cmdr. Jason Hicks says the salute is an honor and a duty to those who sacrificed for their country.

Gary Varberg came to the cemetery to honor his brother, Roger Nelson. They served in Iraq together and decades in the National Guard. Varberg says the military honor provides a sense of closure.