Veterinarian seeks Democratic nod for North Dakota governor

(AP) — A veterinarian from western North Dakota said she is seeking the Democratic endorsement for governor.

Shelley Lenz made the announcement Friday at the party’s headquarters in Bismarck.

Lenz lives in Killdeer and Dickinson and has veterinary clinics in those cities.

She previously served as a school board member in Killdeer.

Lenz is originally from Ohio and moved to North Dakota in 2007.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford are seeking a second term. They won with 76 percent of the vote in 2016.

Democrats haven’t won the governor’s office in North Dakota since 1988. The party currently holds no statewide offices.

