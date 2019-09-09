For the first time in over three decades, vinyl records are set to outsell their successor – the CD.

The Recording Industry Association of America says in its mid-year report, CD sales are dying three times as fast as vinyl sales are growing.

Vinyl records earned 225 million dollars in sales from January through June of this year.

That’s close to the 250 million dollars that CD’s brought in– during the same time.

At this rate, the Association says vinyl records will outsell the CD for the first time since 1986.

“It’s like the collectability of records compared to CD’s. An now there’s just less places to buy CD’s in like an average town”, said Matt from Orange Records.

Despite the growing number of vinyl sales, it only amounts to about 4 percent of all music sales.

Over 60 percent, still comes from streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.