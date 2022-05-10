BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The number of licenses for this year’s deer hunt in North Dakota has been reduced because of an outbreak of a viral disease last year.

The state Game and Fish Department is making 64,200 licenses available, down 8,000 from last year. The drought in North Dakota last year created perfect breeding areas for biting gnats that transmit the disease. It impacts white-tailed deer more than mule deer, due to the makeup of the animals. It’s not considered a danger to people.

The disease also impacted the success of hunters during last November’s gun season. Overall success fell sharply from 68% in 2020 to 57% in 2021.