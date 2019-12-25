Virtual Christmas catching on in North Dakota

Don’t have enough money to travel home for the holidays? Can’t get off work? Don’t worry…virtual holidays are increasing in popularity. Deck the halls and check your WiFi connection!

GearHungry.com conducted a survey to see how people are spending their Christmas this year, and an increasing trend is virtual. In fact, 12% of North Dakotans are planning on having a virtual Christmas this year.

Of Peace Garden State residents who do travel to see their families this Christmas, the average time they’re willing to spend getting there is 3.3 hours.

Here are more findings from the survey: