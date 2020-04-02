Virus-related scams, other spam targeting North Dakotans

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is emphasizing the need for North Dakotans to be especially wary of coronavirus-related scams and other frauds circulating with increasing frequency in the state.

“Scam artists are using the current pandemic situation to exploit our fears,” Stenehjem said. “We can stop them by getting the facts and using a common-sense approach when dealing with those offering what seem to be too-good-to-be-true opportunities.”

Here is an overview of what’s going around:

Coronavirus Test/Cure: Ignore offers for COVID-19 vaccinations and home test kits. The FDA has not authorized any home test kits for COVID-19. Currently, no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, medications, or other prescription or over-the-counter products are available to prevent, treat, or cure Coronavirus. This applies to offers made online, by text message or email, or over the phone. They are all false.

Also:

Claims that a particular product will provide coronavirus immunity, protection, treatment, or cure, are false. Report these phony cures to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline, toll-free 1-866-720-5721 .

requires an individual to complete coronavirus testing as a condition for applying for or receiving benefits. If you get a call claiming that you will lose a benefit or your stimulus check unless you complete a home test, it is always a scam. Hang up. If anyone knocks on your door offering a coronavirus home testing kit, it’s a scam. Do not let them in your house. Lock your door and then call your local law enforcement agency to make a report. We have not had reports of this happening in North Dakota, but other states have.

Stimulus Check Scam: From phony emails supposedly from the IRS or Social Security Administration requiring the recipient to click on a link to “verify” their personal information, to fake calls and robocalls claiming the stimulus check cannot be issued until the person “confirms” their personal information and social security number. Another is people who may claim in an email or on the phone they can expedite the stimulus payment for a fee. No special verification is needed for you to receive your stimulus check. No one can speed up the time it will take for you to receive your check.

Grandparent Scam: The scam artist claims to be a grandchild sick with coronavirus who needs money urgently for treatment costs. Hang up. Don’t engage the caller, no matter how emotional the caller may sound. Other consumer sources advise if you’re already engaged in such a conversation, ask what medical facility the caller is at so you can call separately and verify (look up the number yourself, don’t use any number the caller may giver you). You’ll likely be dropped by the scammer at that point or be given vigorous excuses and reasons why it’s not possible to have you contact the medical facility.

Sweepstakes Scam: Calls and emails have gone out telling people they have won the Publishers Clearinghouse sweepstakes. At some point, they are asked to send money to claim their winnings. It is illegal to demand any payment from a person to collect money or prizes they have supposedly won.

Charitable Donation Requests: Scammers take advantage of goodwill and generosity by creating fictitious charitable organizations, seeking fraudulent donations by taking money that could otherwise go to those in need. Before you open your wallet, do your research:

Consider first giving to local organizations you know and trust. Many local charities have seen an increase in the need for services while at the same time, donations have been reduced. Call a local charitable organization directly to see how you can put your money to use in your own community.

Be wary of social media appeals for donations. Anyone can create an online fundraising appeal, even if they are not associated with any legitimate charity. If you suspect an online fundraising effort is fraudulent, report it immediately to the social media platform on which it appears.

When giving, always do so by credit card or other secure payment process. Never donate by prepaid card, wire transfer, or other anonymous electronic payment process.

Other Cyber Scams: Scam artists create official-looking emails in the hope of convincing the recipient they are legitimate.

Do not open emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and other healthcare organizations, offering to share information about the virus. Scammers are using phony COVID-19 tracking websites to infect electronic devices with malware, putting residents at risk for identity theft and financial exploitation. Simply delete these emails.

Do not respond to any emails asking for verification of personal data, including Medicare or Medicaid information or Social security benefits, in exchange for receiving economic stimulus funds or other benefits from the government. Government agencies are NOT sending out emails asking for residents’ personal information in order to receive funds or other pandemic relief opportunities.

sending out emails asking for residents’ personal information in order to receive funds or other pandemic relief opportunities. Be cautious about responding to social media “get to know you” quizzes. Questions such as “what was your first car?” and “what was your favorite teacher’s name?” may seem harmless, but these are the same questions used as security questions when setting up online financial accounts. Scam artists can use the answers to these security questions – in combination with the public information commonly found on social media profiles, such as date of birth, current city, and employer – to create a phony profile and open new credit card accounts using the victim’s name.

The Attorney General’s office officers a list of web links for people to use as a resource to fight misinformation and scam artists: