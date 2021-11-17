Visitation limits lifted for nursing homes

There are no longer limitations on nursing home visitations across the country, and that includes at North Dakota’s 218 long-term care facilities.

The new federal guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says that visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times.

Previously, there were limits on the number of people who could enter a room, and a facility could be shut down to visitation for an outbreak.

Many of those restrictions are now lifted.

North Dakota’s Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force Chairman Chris Larson says the move was a long time coming.

“This came 20 months too late for some people. But for others, Thanksgiving’s next week, and this is an early Merry Christmas to a lot of families in the state of North Dakota and across the country,” Larson said.

Larson says there will still be a screening process in place for those visiting nursing homes.