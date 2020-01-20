Volkswagen settlement means electric vehicle charging stations in ND

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An electric vehicle charging station is seen Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2012 in Montpelier, Vt. Vermonters who drive electric vehicles now have another location where they can charge their cars and it’s free for the first year. Green Mountain Power and the city of Montpelier have opened an electric vehicle charging station behind City Hall. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

(AP) — Ten North Dakota communities will use part of a settlement with Volkswagen to build electric vehicle charging stations.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality will send $2.7 million to the local governments and businesses for clean vehicle projects, including 17 charging stations statewide.

All but one are fast chargers, that can charge vehicles in about 30  minutes.

Just 187 electric vehicles are registered in the state, and North Dakota has no fast chargers.

North Dakota was awarded about $8 million through the 2016 Volkswagen settlement between the federal government and the auto manufacturer, which admitted that it programmed some of its diesel vehicles to cheat on emissions tests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20"

Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Plowz & Mowz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plowz & Mowz"

Holiday Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Debt"

Fake Cops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake Cops"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20"

Future City Competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future City Competition"

Hotel Strandings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Strandings"

Snow fences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow fences"

Plow Ride Along

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plow Ride Along"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Hockey"

Snow plow crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow plow crash"

Coloring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coloring"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge