Volkswagen settlement means electric vehicle charging stations in ND

An electric vehicle charging station is seen Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2012 in Montpelier, Vt. Vermonters who drive electric vehicles now have another location where they can charge their cars and it’s free for the first year. Green Mountain Power and the city of Montpelier have opened an electric vehicle charging station behind City Hall. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

(AP) — Ten North Dakota communities will use part of a settlement with Volkswagen to build electric vehicle charging stations.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality will send $2.7 million to the local governments and businesses for clean vehicle projects, including 17 charging stations statewide.

All but one are fast chargers, that can charge vehicles in about 30 minutes.

Just 187 electric vehicles are registered in the state, and North Dakota has no fast chargers.

North Dakota was awarded about $8 million through the 2016 Volkswagen settlement between the federal government and the auto manufacturer, which admitted that it programmed some of its diesel vehicles to cheat on emissions tests.