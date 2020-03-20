Walmart looking to hire 500 temp hourly workers in North Dakota

In response to growing customer demand and as one way to help workers affected by the coronavirus outbreak, Walmart is looking to hire 150,000 temporary hourly employees nationwide.

In North Dakota, Walmart stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers are looking to hire 500 people to temporarily work through the end of May.

Walmart officials say many of the temporary positions will convert to permanent roles “over time.”

Walmart has specifically reached out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality, two areas where employment is affected by the coronavirus outbreak — the idea being the Walmart jobs might serve as a temporary bridge for those employees.

Walmart is also streamlining its hiring process, moving from a two-week cycle to a 24-hour response.

People interested in applying should do so at careers.walmart.com.