(KXNET) — All nationwide Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are going to participate in the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign to help Feeding America food banks.

According to a news release, rising food prices, continued supply chain disruptions, and the end of pandemic-related federal emergency support programs have impacted the charitable food system with nearly 34 million people facing hunger.

All activities at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores throughout the state will benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.

The campaign has granted more than $165 million and helped secure nearly 1.7 billion meals.

The campaign started on April 10 and runs in-store, in club, and online through May 8.

This is how the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign works:

For every participating product purchased in-store, in club, or online, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits.

Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round-up.

Donate at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site for either Walmart or Sam’s Club.

“We are grateful to our associates, customers, members, and suppliers who have joined us over the past 10 years to fight hunger in their communities,” said the President of the Walmart Foundation, Kathleen McLaughlin. “While we strive to expand access to healthy, affordable food year-round, the annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign allows us to come together with Feeding America to raise awareness of food insecurity and invite others to join us in our work to end hunger.”

If you would like to learn more about the campaign, you can visit their website.