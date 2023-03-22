WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Local fire and police departments say they need new communication equipment in order for it to be compatible with the new statewide radio network, but replacing their current radios requires nearly $270,000 from the state.

The Ward County Emergency Management Director Kelly Haugen has stated that all state agencies will transition to the new radio system by 2025.

Ward County plans to switch in 2024, and Mountrail County will make the switch later this year.

Switching to this new network is going to fill communication and coverage gaps, which law enforcement has been dealing with in its current system.

Ward County Commissioners say they have some unallocated federal funds which could be used to help in paying for the new systems, so commissioners are taking applications from local departments for the upgrades.

Departments can apply until April 30 using. To learn more about the ARPA, and to apply for radio upgrades in Ward County, visit this page on the county’s website.