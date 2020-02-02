Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Warm Weather Leads to Dangerous Ice Conditions for Snowmobilers

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D.– Law enforcement is asking snowmobilers to be careful this weekend following a handful of accidents and a recent warmup.

People gathered in Becker County for the Midnite Riders Snowmobile Club’s annual “Old Timers Run.” It’s a place where they ride sleds from the 1900s to now for a big group ride around lakes country.

Since the warm weather hasn’t created the best ice conditions this year, organizers told riders to be careful across the lakes, especially when riding older snowmobiles that might not run too well.

We spoke with the Becker County Sheriff who tells us the best thing people can do is avoid the situation, or at least slow down.

“The faster you go, the less you’re able to see in front of you – right now the lakes have different obstacles on them/hazards, and if you’re going too fast you’re not going to be able to see that,” Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander added.

At least one person has died from a snowmobile accident so far this year in Becker County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

NFL Honors Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL Honors Veterans"

Macmillan update - February

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan update - February"

Under-reported Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under-reported Spill"

Snowmobile Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Safety"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20"

Real Life Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real Life Superhero"

Frenzy Second Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy Second Block"

Frenzy First Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy First Block"

Linton HMB Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Wrestling"

Underwood Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Bball"

Linton HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Bball"

Century Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Bball"

Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Overdue Books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdue Books"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

Recycling in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling in Minot"

CHI Midwives

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Midwives"

Oncologist on Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncologist on Firefighting"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge