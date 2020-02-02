Warm Weather Leads to Dangerous Ice Conditions for Snowmobilers

FARGO, N.D.– Law enforcement is asking snowmobilers to be careful this weekend following a handful of accidents and a recent warmup.

People gathered in Becker County for the Midnite Riders Snowmobile Club’s annual “Old Timers Run.” It’s a place where they ride sleds from the 1900s to now for a big group ride around lakes country.

Since the warm weather hasn’t created the best ice conditions this year, organizers told riders to be careful across the lakes, especially when riding older snowmobiles that might not run too well.

We spoke with the Becker County Sheriff who tells us the best thing people can do is avoid the situation, or at least slow down.

“The faster you go, the less you’re able to see in front of you – right now the lakes have different obstacles on them/hazards, and if you’re going too fast you’re not going to be able to see that,” Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander added.

At least one person has died from a snowmobile accident so far this year in Becker County.