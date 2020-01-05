Warmer Temperatures Make Ice Fishing Tough

WDAY (Fargo)– Mother nature is causing trouble for anglers in lakes country this year.

Because of the warmer temperatures this winter, the ice has frozen unevenly in some spots, and turned to complete slush in others.

The DNR recommends 8 to 12 good inches of ice to hold a small vehicle, and more than a foot for a medium-sized truck, about the size anglers need to pull an ice house on the lake. But with cloudy ice like this, they recommend you double those measurements just to be safe.

We spoke with an angler near Little Floyd Lake who says at this point, he’s hoping for a miracle weather event.

“What we need is some warm weather to melt this snow down, and then a good cold blast of 20-30 below for a while and then possible into February maybe something could get out there,” shared angler Tim Pazdernik.