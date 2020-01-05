Warmer Temperatures Make Ice Fishing Tough

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

WDAY (Fargo)– Mother nature is causing trouble for anglers in lakes country this year.

Because of the warmer temperatures this winter, the ice has frozen unevenly in some spots, and turned to complete slush in others.

The DNR recommends 8 to 12 good inches of ice to hold a small vehicle, and more than a foot for a medium-sized truck, about the size anglers need to pull an ice house on the lake. But with cloudy ice like this, they recommend you double those measurements just to be safe.

We spoke with an angler near Little Floyd Lake who says at this point, he’s hoping for a miracle weather event.

“What we need is some warm weather to melt this snow down, and then a good cold blast of 20-30 below for a while and then possible into February maybe something could get out there,” shared angler Tim Pazdernik.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

200,000 Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "200,000 Meals"

Pizza Ranch Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pizza Ranch Expands"

HP Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Pursuit"

high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school swimming"

junior hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "junior hockey"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"

Bad Ice Fishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bad Ice Fishing"

Missing MT Girl 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing MT Girl 2"

Second Chance Love Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Chance Love Story"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19"

New Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Food Bank"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20"

SYSK: Retiring Nurse

Thumbnail for the video titled "SYSK: Retiring Nurse"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 2"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 1"

Dickinson HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Wrestling"

Washburn HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn HS"

Boys HS BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS BBall"

T-Mobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "T-Mobile"

Savvy Owl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savvy Owl"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge