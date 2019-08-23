Watch how you drive on I-94 starting next week

If you’re planning to drive anywhere next week and that drive involves using Interstate 94, be forewarned: The North Dakota Highway Patrol will be watching.

From August 26 through September 1, the patrol will be conducting a “border-to-border” enforcement effort on I-94.

The focus will be on aggressive driving: Speeding, following too close, lane change violations, failure to signal and other actions.

“This doesn’t mean writing more tickets — it means saving more lives,” says Lt. Steve Fischer, SW Regional NDHP Commander. “Through our enforcement efforts of focusing on aggressive behaviors, we remind drivers to share the road, be courteous, patient, and focus on safe driving practices.”

Minnesota and Wisconsin are also participating in the I-94 border-to-border highway patrol enforcement effort.

“Border to Border initiatives allow our law enforcement agencies to work together and bring focus to high priority driving concerns that pose a risk to everyone on the road,” notes Capt. Bryan Niewind, SE Regional NDHP Commander.