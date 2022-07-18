(KXNET) — The Secretary of State’s office is warning North Dakota businesses of a scam going around regarding annual reports that must be filed with the state.

The office has received several questions and complaints about the unsolicited text messages.

The message starts off telling a business it can filed its annual report with the state using the “easy way.” Clicking on the link prompts a demand for $200 upfront to use the filing services. Once paid, the business submits its report to be filed with the state. However, no report is ever submitted. And the $200 “fee” is much higher than the standard $50 fee North Dakota charges for filing the report. Also, the annual report in North Dakota cannot be filed until mid-September each year.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger uses the Postal Service to notify business owners of the annual report requirement and deadline. And businesses can file their reports online through the state’s FirstStop business and licensing portal at no additional cost other than the required $50 filing fee.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, at least one business has fallen for the scam and paid the $200.

If you have questions about the filing requirements and process, contact the Secretary of State’s business services unit. If you are unsure about the legitimacy of an e-mail you received or if you feel you’ve been scammed, you can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.