Watch out for bees, wasps, and hornets

The North Dakota Department of Health is advising North Dakotans to be mindful of these flying insects. Bees, wasps, and hornets are most abundant in the warmer months. Nests and hives may be found in trees, under roof eaves, or on equipment such as ladders.

Here are some tips on how to avoid them whether you’re at work, home, or simply outside.

Wear light-colored, smooth-finished clothing.

Avoid perfumed soaps, shampoos, and deodorants. Don’t wear cologne or perfume. Avoid bananas and banana-scented toiletries.

Wear clean clothing and bathe daily. (Sweat may anger bees.)

Wear clothing to cover as much of the body as possible.

Avoid flowering plants when possible.

Keep work areas clean. Social wasps thrive in places where humans discard food.

Remain calm and still if a single stinging insect is flying around. (Swatting at an insect may cause it to sting.)

If you are attacked by several stinging insects at once, run to get away from them. (Bees release a chemical when they sting, which may attract other bees.) Go indoors. A shaded area is better than an open area to get away from the insects. If you are able to physically move out of the area, do not to attempt to jump into water. Some insects (particularly Africanized Honey Bees) are known to hover above the water, continuing to sting once you surface for air.

If a bee comes inside your vehicle, stop the car slowly, and open all the windows.

Workers with a history of severe allergic reactions to insect bites or stings should consider carrying an epinephrine auto injector (EpiPen) and should wear a medical identification bracelet or necklace stating their allergy.

Here are some tips regarding First Aid: