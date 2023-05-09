NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Spring is here and summer is arriving faster than you can think, and the only good thing about this weather is going outside, but beware, ticks are coming out to play.

According to a news release, ticks are dangerous and capable of transmitting debilitating diseases very fast.

One in five Americans know someone who has gotten Lyme disease from a tick bite, according to a recent National Pest Management Association (NPMA) survey. And NPMA wants to spread awareness about the health risks that are associated with them.

There are nearly 100 different types of ticks in the U.S. and a handful pose specific health threats like anaplasmosis, babesiosis, Powassan virus, tularemia, and more.

Lyme Disease is the most common vector-borne disease. Nearly half a million Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease annually, according to the CDC. It’s often recognized by a red “bull’s eye” rash near the bite.

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF) is one of the deadliest tick-borne diseases. RSMF can pose serious health problems if it’s not treated early.

“As people head outdoors more this season, it is essential to remain vigilant about the threats posed by ticks,” said Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA, Dr. Jim Fredericks. “In most cases, ticks must be attached for more than 24 hours before transmitting any pathogen. Thus, removing all ticks in a timely manner is critical to preventing disease.”

Here are some prevention tips to stay protected:

Keep grass cut low, including around fences, sheds, trees, shrubs, and swing sets

When outside, use bug spray with at least 20% DEET and wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, preferably with a light color so you can see the ticks easier

Once you get inside, inspect your entire body, clothing, family, and pets

If you think you spot a tick infestation on your property, contact a pest control professional immediately