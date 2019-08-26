Watch your driving on I-94 this week

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it will conduct a border-to-border saturation enforcement effort on Interstate 94 from Monday through next Sunday in the run-up to the Labor Day holiday.

The Highway Patrol says it will focus on aggressive driving. Troopers will be watching for excessive speeding, following too close, lane change violations, hands-free violations, failure to signal and other unsafe behaviors.

The southwest regional commander, Lt. Steve Fischer, says the enforcement effort doesn’t mean writing more tickets — it means saving more lives.

Although troopers will be focusing on aggressive behaviors, Fischer reminds drivers to share the road, be courteous, patient, and focus on safe driving practices.

