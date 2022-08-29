NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Every August marks National Water Quality Month, a time to educate people about the importance of clean water.

Clean water is important because it can be used for drinking, watering crops, fishing, and other recreational activities.

Things that can lead to poor water quality include littering, stormwater runoff, and improper waste disposal.

But there are things you can do to help keep water in your area clean.

“One thing, making sure that their septic system is properly maintained, and designed, and in working order. As I said, one of the biggest visible impact for water bodies is litter. Simply don’t throw litter if you’re out on a boat recreating, make sure you’re picking that up and bringing it back of the water so you that you’re properly disposing of it,” said Karl Rockeman, the director of the Divison of Water Quality for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

He says another way to keep the water clean is to dispose of other wastes, such as oil in your car and household waste, in the appropriate place.