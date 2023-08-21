NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you’re hunting waterfowl this year and older than 16, you need to make sure you have that federal duck stamp on September 1.

According to the Game and Fish Department, ducks, geese, swans, mergansers, and coots are all included in the waterfowl term.

This year’s federal duck stamp can be bought online or at license vendors registered with the department’s licensing system.

Physical stamps aren’t available at license vendors, but they can still be purchased at U.S. Postal Service offices.

The electronic stamp is purchased just like any other hunting or fishing license, once the purchase is complete, the stamp is valid right away.

“Federal Duck Stamp” will be printed on it, along with an expiration date that’s 45 days from the date of purchase.

The physical stamp will be sent by the postal service as they are processed and sent by the official duck stamp vendor in Texas. They should arrive to buyers before the expiration date on the electronic license.

The physical stamp needs to stay in possession of the hunter after the 45-day electronic stamp has expired.

If anyone has questions about their stamp, they can contact the federal stamp vendor customer service number at (800) 852-4897.

The stamp has a fee of $25, plus an additional $2 fee is added to cover shipping and handling costs of the physical stamp.