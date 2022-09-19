BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Department of Game and Fish has announced that 2022’s waterfowl season is opening soon, and KX has compiled a list of information to know before heading out to hunt.

Waterfowl season for ducks and geese opens up for residents of North Dakota on September 24, while non-residents are permitted to begin their own hunting on October 1. Both residents and non-residents will be able to partake in swan season beginning October 1 as well. Here are the limitations and specifications for the different varieties of waterfowl:

Ducks

During waterfowl season, all hunters may take six ducks per day, with restrictions. The collected ducks can only include five mallards (two of which may be hens), three wood ducks, two redheads, two canvasbacks, one scaup, and one pintail.

Mergansers are included in the total duck limit but have no species restrictions. From September 24 through October 9, hunters may also take two additional blue-winged teal ducks.

When hunting from duck boats, all hunters are encouraged to wear properly fitted life jackets, as capsizing boats and falling overboard are the most common types of fatal boating accidents for hunters. A life jacket not only keeps the hunter afloat but also slows the loss of critical body heat caused by exposure to cold water.

In addition, hunters are reminded of a state law that requires all motorized watercraft operated on state waters and not licensed in North Dakota to display an ANS sticker, obtained by paying $15 each calendar year to the ND Department of Game and Fish. Information on how to purchase the sticker is available here.

Geese

The bag limit for geese during the regular season is eight daily and 24 in possession — except in the Missouri River zone, where the limit is five daily and 15 in possession. The daily limit on whitefronts is three, with nine in possession, and light geese have a daily limit of 50 with no possession limit.

The hunting season for Canada Geese will close on December 17 in the eastern zone, December 22 in the western zone, and December 30 in the Missouri River zone. The season for whitefronts closes on December 4, and the season for light geese is open through December 30.

Extended shooting hours for all geese are allowed from one half-hour before sunrise to sunset on Saturdays and Wednesdays through November 26, and on Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays from November 27. through the end of each season.

In accordance with state law, non-residents are not permitted to hunt on ND Game and Fish wildlife management areas or conservation PLOTS areas from October 8-14, with exceptions being made for nonresidents hunting on PLOTS land they own.

Hunters who do not have a HIP certification when they purchase a North Dakota hunting license can add it through the Department’s website at gf.nd.gov. Anyone who registered to hunt in the state’s spring light goose season or August Management Take/Early September Canada goose season does not have to register again until next year.

For further details on this year’s waterfowl season, the Department asks hunters to refer to the North Dakota 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Guide.