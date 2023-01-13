NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A major corporation is committing $20 million to provide economic opportunities in Indigenous communities.

Wells Fargo is launching another campaign to support Native Americans across the country.

“Wells Fargo has supported Native communities for more than six years. Which is something we’re extremely proud of,” said Tim Rios, the rural and native strategy leader for Wells Fargo.

Invest Native begins with three organizations receiving half a million dollar grants.

One of the organizations, Four Bands Community Fund will be working in collaboration with Mountain | Plains Regional Native CDF | Coalition to increase capital for Native entrepreneurs and drive small business growth in the Dakotas.

“We want to help the groups that they represent make, create more housing, start more businesses if they want to, improve their technology. As you may know, in Indian Country, access to broadband and financial tools online is not a given like it is in parts that are less remote,” said Rios.

At Twice As Nice, a thrift store opened by the West Segment of MHA Nation, they agree.

“I believe it’s very important because it shows support to all members that are Native as well as non-Native that we can come together and support one another and be united. So that we can show our youth also that everything flows together and we can help one another by building each other up,” said Dusty Jackson, the director and store manager of Twice As Nice.

Some people have first-hand experience of the impact Wells Fargo has made on the indigenous community in our state.

“My children were bussed off the reservation, they graduated from Killdeer High School, which is about 24 miles from the reservation line, the Fort Berthold Reservation line. And we actually used Wells Fargo to start a college prep academy and after-school program that target the Native students there. And so I’m really happy and thankful for Wells Fargo. They have done a lot for Native communities in North Dakota,” said Vivial Wells, the programs manager for the West Segment of MHA Nation.

The six states benefitting from the Invest Native initiative are North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Arizona, Wyoming, and New Mexico.