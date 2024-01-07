NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In his first start since the 2022 season, Rams Quarterback and Century graduate Carson Wentz led the Rams to a narrow victory over the 49ers.

Wentz, who was playing for a rested Matthew Stafford, threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He added 56 yards and a score on the ground.

Wentz connected with Puka Nacua for a 19-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and followed it up with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson in the third.

Late in the fourth quarter, Wentz ran in an 11-yard touchdown run to guide the Rams to within one point, 20-19. He then threw the game-winning two-point conversion to Tutu Atwell, giving Los Angeles as 21-20 win.

The Rams finish their regular season with a 10-7 record. Los Angeles is the 6th seed in the NFC Playoffs and will face the Lions in the Wild Card Round.