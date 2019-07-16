We’re cool and chillin’: Bismarck ranks as the 2nd least stressed city in America

Relax — Bismarck is the 2nd least-stressed city in the United States.

So says a data survey by personal financial website, WalletHub.

According to the data, family, financial and work stresses aren’t so, well, stressful in Bismarck, although we do seem to have some significant health-related stress issues.

Otherwise, we’re cool.

We even beat out Fargo, which is the 7th least-stressed among cities.

Only Fremont, California is more relaxed than us.

You can check out the complete survey, along with its methodology, here.