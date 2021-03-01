West Fargo assistant principal arrested for DUI

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The assistant principal at a West Fargo high school who was arrested over the weekend will be back on the job this week.

Sheyenne High School Assistant Principal Nathan Schleicher was arrested for driving under the influence and DUI refusal Saturday.

West Fargo school district administrators say any decisions regarding any potential action against Schleicher will be made once his case is settled.

The Fargo Police Department is handling the criminal investigation related to this arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/1

A warm, dry and sunny week ahead

NDC MAR 1

Plays of the week

Hettinger-Scranton Basketball

Skate with officers

Spirit of Excellence Awards

Minot State Basketball

Class B Basketball

High school basketball

Nationwide ammo shortage hits ND

Game warden scholarship available

Special Wishes 4

WDA Swimming

Rep. O'Brien releases statement

FNF pt. 1

FNF Pt 2

The Meeting Space

KX Convo: Tigirlily

Friday, February 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News