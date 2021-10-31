West Fargo police officer suffers heart attack on duty

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A West Fargo police officer is being treated in intensive care after suffering a heart attack while booking two women into jail.

Officer Tim Brown collapsed shortly after arriving at the Cass County Jail Sunday morning. Sheriff’s office staff began life-saving measures with CPR and a defibrillator and called 911.

Brown was later transported to a local hospital.

The two women were arrested on felony warrants for aggravated assault. Police say one of the women resisted arrest and had to be physically moved and placed into the squad car by Brown.

Brown began his job with West Fargo police earlier this month.