West Fargo resident Michael Howe running for ND Secretary of State

West Fargo businessman Michael Howe Wednesday announced his plans to run for North Dakota Secretary of State.

Howe will be seeking the Republican nomination during the April North Dakota GOP convention in Bismarck.

A fifth-generation farmer, Howe has also been a District 22 Representative in the North Dakota Legislature since 2017.

Current Secretary of State Al Jaeger said in 2021 he would not seek re-election after 30 years in office. He was first elected Secretary of State in 1992 and re-elected seven times. He served through 15 legislative sessions.