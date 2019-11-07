West Fargo school investigating student’s shooting threats

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — School officials in West Fargo are investigating threats a middle school student allegedly made about a school shooting.

According to the West Fargo School District, a group of students at Cheney Middle School spoke to the school’s administration toward the end of the school day Wednesday about threats they were hearing from a fellow student about a school shooting.

In a statement, the district says the child’s parents were contacted and his locker was searched, but nothing was found.

The district says the student was not in school Thursday, pending results of a threat assessment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/7"

A Brief Warm-Up Before A Bigger Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Brief Warm-Up Before A Bigger Cool Down"

Ataxia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ataxia"

Flasher Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Volleyball"

Williston Remembers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Remembers"

Veterans Voices: Bob Albrecht

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Bob Albrecht"

HS Swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim"

Century

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century"

Kidder Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder Co"

Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Helmets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helmets"

Turkeys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkeys"

Manslaughter Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manslaughter Charge"

HS Swim & Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim & Dive"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/6"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Ornaments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ornaments"

Crosswalks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosswalks"

Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales"

1 Year Later

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 Year Later"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge