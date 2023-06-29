NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — West Nile Virus, or WNV, is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it’s spread by a bite of an infected mosquito, starting in the summer and lasting through fall.

“There are no known cases as of right now in North Dakota,” said Dr. Noe Mateo, MD, at Sanford Health. He doesn’t anticipate any activity yet either, at least not until the end of summer or the beginning of fall.

Thankfully, there are preventative measures you can take, like using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and treating your clothes and gear.

There are certain things you should look for when using repellent, there must be at least one of these ingredients in it: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), para-methane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone.

For babies and kids, there are other things you can do. Those are making sure they are dressed in clothes that cover their arms and legs, cover stroller and baby carriers with netting, and use repellent, but do so safely by applying it to your hands and then applying it to your child.

You should also have some control over the inside and outside of your home. Use screens on windows and doors, use the AC if possible, and stop mosquitos from laying eggs in or near water.

“Only about one-third of people will notice symptoms, everyone else will be asymptomatic,” Mateo said.

Most people who have WNV don’t have any symptoms, but there are definitely symptoms for more serious cases.

Febrile Illness (fever) affects about one in five people. Symptoms of Febrile Illness include having a fever, body aches, vomiting, a rash, headache, joint pains, and diarrhea. The majority of people recover completely, but fatigue and weakness could linger for weeks or months after.

More serious cases affect about one in 150 people and this affects the central nervous system. It can happen to anyone at any age, but people 60 or older or those with certain medical conditions are at a higher risk. These symptoms include a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis. Recovery could be weeks to months, and one in 10 people actually die from it.

“It’s an infection without any specific treatment, there’s not even a vaccine yet,” said Mateo. But you can always get supportive care.

In order to be diagnosed, you need to see your healthcare provider, and they will diagnose you with WNV based on your signs and symptoms, a blood or spinal fluid laboratory test, or the history of possible exposure.

There is no vaccine to prevent West Nile Virus, nor is there any medication or antibiotic. The best thing you can do is rest, drink fluids, and take over-the-counter medications to help relieve some of the symptoms. In serious cases, you may need to go to the hospital for more supportive treatment.

“It’s here to stay every summer, but it’s best to take precautions,” Mateo said.