NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services, there has been an increase in West Nile Virus cases.

So far, the department reports there have been nine cases with more cases pending results.

West Nile symptoms can vary, but some include fever, aches, or rashes.

For more serious cases, symptoms include a stiff neck, altered mental state, paralysis, coma, and possibly death.

“Quite a few of them have been what is called neuroinvasive so it is a more severe form of the disease where a person is having encephalitis, meningitis, altered mental status. Just more severe complications due to the illness. So taking those precautions to prevent especially those severe forms which is really important,” said Amanda Bakken, a West Nile surveillance coordinator in North Dakota.

We have one more month of mosquito season in our state, so it’s important to remain vigilant against mosquito bites.

One easy way to prevent bites is to wear pants and long-sleeved shirts.

Remove all still water from your yard and continue using bug spray.

Experts also note that wearing black could attract mosquitos more than any other color of clothing. Because black absorbs heat and insects are attracted to warm spaces.