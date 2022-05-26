On Tuesday, 19 children and two teachers were killed and 17 others were injured in a Texas elementary school shooting.

Now, many parents are reaching out and asking what schools are doing to keep our children safe here in North Dakota.

We spoke with Don Moseman from the state’s Safety Council. He says school shootings are not new, but modern-day technology is, and in his opinion technology could have a bad impact on school safety.

“People that are struggling in some aspect of their life, whether it’s mental health, whether it’s feeling like they’ve been isolated, whether it’s family issues, they find people out in the online hemisphere willing to sort of connect with them about those issues and they become their cheerleaders. I would say, in general, schools are much safer than they were let’s say 20 years ago; I think the vast majority of schools have probably taken some steps towards security. The way I look at this right are kind of like the layers of an onion,” Moseman said.

So what are those layers?

“Schools have cameras, but very few of them actively monitor the cameras in real-time,” Moseman said.

He adds if no one is constantly watching cameras, at that point they are only good for investigative purposes, not preventative.

“Having a school safety officer, a school resource officer, is a layer. There’s tremendous data that suggests that with an SRO there, that just the likelihood of an event drops dramatically,” he said.

Moseman says that though no two school shootings are exactly the same, preparation is the best safety measure.

100 schools out of the 1,155 in the state have been trained by the North Dakota Safety Council, recommending that others do as well.