What are the Odds of Being Born on a Leap Day?

FARGO, N.D.– It’s about a 1 in 1,500 chance a baby is born today, February 29th.

One Fargo couple is now a part of that number. Arthur Rudy Wendel was born shortly after 8:00 a.m. this morning. He weighs seven pounds and one ounce.

Parents Alex and Ashlynn were supposed to have Arthur on the 27th, but he decided to wait two extra days.

Alex says the birth would’ve been special no matter when Arthur came into the world.

“We figured there was always a chance of it happening, and we’re kind of excited it did because it’s kind of a neat thing to bring up all the time, everywhere,” he shared.

Arthur was one of two babies born at Sanford today.