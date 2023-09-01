NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Nobody wants to see a live creature go extinct.

But you may not know about a system in place in America that looks after animals and plants that are at risk.

It’s called the Candidate Conservation Agreements.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considers plants and animals that are considered on being put on the Endangered Species list. Anyone can nominate a species.

All you have to do is contact a field office in your area, and there is one in Bismarck.

Then you detail the land where the at-risk animal or plant can be found and finally, you fill out the form.

All this in an attempt to save endangered species like the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee.

“The goal of the CCA and the CCAA is to recognize that we are in a landscape that both the habitat for the chicken and the lizard exist, but there’s also other land uses such as ranching and oil and gas,” said Debra Hill, a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Hill says conservation does work.

Recently, the agency removed the Least Tern from the Endangered, Threatened list in North Dakota.