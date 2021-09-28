What do North Dakotans eat and drink at tailgates?

Whether it’s for a football game, hockey game, or even a concert, tailgating is an activity many Americans can get behind.

With today being “National Drink Beer Day”, the grill guys over at Smoked Meat Sunday decided to check the numbers to figure out what the most popular foods and beers were for Americans to consume during a tailgate.

Based on geotagged Twitter data from the last month, tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about tailgating and the foods and beers most associated with tailgating, they were able to create maps showcasing the most popular food and beer in each state.

According to the data, North Dakota’s most popular beer and food choices at a tailgate are Bud Light and Burgers.

Ironically, those were also the most popular choices in the country. Burgers finished as the top choice in 27 states while Bud Light finished as the favorite in 25 states.

Ribs, Chicken Wings, and Pulled Pork were the runner-ups in the food category, while Budweiser, Coors Light, and Miller Lite were also named in the beer category.

