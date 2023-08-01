NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Personal debt is a touchy, but significant point of discussion in America, with removing mortgages, the average American has a financial burden of around $38,932 in debt.

How does North Dakota hold up to that amount of debt? It’s actually a lot lower than you think.

According to a study done by Well Kept Wallet, they were able to calculate a ‘debt anxiety index’ for each state by asking about their personal debt, excluding mortgages.

The state with the lowest debt anxiety threshold was actually South Dakota, where the debt was $4,000. But the state with the highest debt anxiety threshold was Delaware with $41,666.67.

So where does North Dakota lay between Delaware and South Dakota?

North Dakota is actually the state with the second lowest debt anxiety threshold, sitting at $4,800. However, it’s still considered to be high despite being lower than the national average of $22,514.

Our other neighboring states, besides South Dakota of course, were Montana with $5,000, the third lowest, and then Minnesota with $27,895, which seemed to be in the top 10 highest.

The study also shed light on what debts were most concerning to people, Credit cards give the most anxiety, and personal loans were right behind them. And other people were concerned about medical debt, student loans, and auto loans.

“The study provides deep insights into the pervasive effects of debt on the everyday lives of Americans. It’s clear that we need to work towards better financial literacy and strategic debt management. This is not just about money, but improving the overall quality of life. Remember, it’s never too early or too late to start your journey towards financial health and freedom,” said the Founder of Well Kept Wallet, Deacon Hayes.

You can find the full study here.