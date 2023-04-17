(KXNET) — There is new research showing the most Googled decades for fashion in every state, and North Dakota Googled 80s fashion the most, and so did 35 other states.

According to research conducted by Boohoo, who analyzed fashion-related terms for the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s, they determined the most in-demand decade fashion.

The 70s, 80s, and 90s were in the top three for almost every state, with the 80s being the most popular among North Dakotans, followed by the 90s, and then the 70s.

50s and 60s fashion

These two decades didn’t rank first, second, or third for any states, so don’t expect to see Twiggy’s A-line dresses and Grease’s poodle skirts any time soon.

70s fashion

Bell-bottom trousers and tie-die clothing are the most iconic staples in 1970s fashion.

High-waisted pants and blown-out hairstyles are still seen now.

80s fashion

1980s fashion is very distinctive that’s filled with exaggerated silhouettes and bright colors. It was shown that the most searched-for fashion decade in the U.S.

Some of the elements are still seen throughout the country now, including leather biker jackets, baggy blue jeans, and mullets.

90s fashion

1990s fashion is a trend that had made a comeback with slipdresses, wide-leg jeans, and bucket hats.

This fashion trend is still making waves in the country thanks to the characters in Friends with Phoebe’s chokers, Rachel’s pleated skirts, and Monica’s bangs.

2000s fashion

Y2K fashion, or 2000s, is still dominating current trends, so it’s interesting to see that this fashion didn’t rank as the most popular in any state.

There are still iconic moments being repeated with Christina Aguiler’s scarf tops, Destiny Child’s low-rise denim jeans, and Paris Hilton’s mini handbags.

“Modern-day fashion takes inspiration from the past. In recent years, there has been increasing popularity in nostalgic fashion from the 90s and 00s, and Y2K style has become synonymous with Gen Z,” said a spokesperson from Boohoo. “However, the research has revealed that 90s and Y2K fashion are the second and fourth most popular fashion decades in the U.S. This suggests that both trends are gradually decreasing in demand — so which fashion decade is aligned to take their place? As the 80s is now the most searched-for fashion decade, iconic retro clothing has the potential to become increasingly popular in the coming years. With this in mind, will consumers embrace this bold, bright decade in 2023?”

Here are the complete results from Boohoo’s research:

U.S. State Most popular decade for fashion Second most popular decade for fashion Third most popular decade for fashion Alabama 90s 80s 70s Alaska 80s 90s 00s Arizona 80s 90s 00s Arkansas 80s 90s 70s California 80s 00s 90s Colorado 80s 90s 70s Connecticut 80s 90s 00s Delaware 90s 80s 00s Florida 80s 90s 70s Georgia 90s 80s 70s Hawaii 90s 80s 00s Idaho 80s 90s 70s Illinois 90s 80s 70s Indiana 80s 90s 70s Iowa 80s 90s 70s Kansas 80s 90s 70s Kentucky 80s 90s 70s Louisiana 90s 80s 70s Maine 80s 90s 70s Maryland 90s 80s 00s Massachusetts 80s 90s 00s Michigan 80s 90s 70s Minnesota 80s 90s 00s Mississippi 90s 80s 70s Missouri 80s 90s 70s Montana 80s 70s 90s Nebraska 80s 90s 70s Nevada 80s 90s 00s New Hampshire 80s 90s 70s New Jersey 90s 80s 00s New Mexico 80s 90s 70s New York 90s 80s 00s North Carolina 90s 80s 70s North Dakota 80s 90s 70s Ohio 90s 80s 70s Oklahoma 80s 90s 70s Oregon 80s 90s 00s Pennsylvania 80s 90s 70s Rhode Island 80s 90s 00s South Carolina 90s 80s 70s South Dakota 80s 90s 70s Tennessee 80s 90s 70s Texas 80s 90s 00s Utah 80s 90s 70s Vermont 80s 90s 00s Virginia 90s 80s 00s Washington 80s 90s 00s West Virginia 80s 90s 70s Wisconsin 80s 90s 70s Wyoming 80s 90s 70s