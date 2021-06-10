What is a derecho and how do you prepare for one?

The KX Storm Team has been keeping an eye on the developing skies all Thursday afternoon.

Some of us could expect a derecho, which is a widespread, long-lived, straight-line wind storm that is associated with a fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms known as a mesoscale convective system and potentially rivaling hurricanic and tornadic forces.

Derechos can cause hurricane-force winds, tornadoes, heavy rains and flash floods.

And with the potential for those hurricane-force winds, there could be damage to some buildings — but more likely trees and falling branches could take down some power lines, so you should have extra batteries.

Have your cell phone charged in case telephone lines get taken down, secure loose objects from flying around, and, if you can, move your car into a shelter.

If you have an NOAA weather radio have it on, and of course, stick with us because we will have the information you need to stay safe.