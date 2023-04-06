(KXNET) — People joke all the time about having ADHD, but it’s serious and not something to joke around about.

ADHD is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, it can also be called ADD, which is an outdated term.

“It’s a type of neurological development disorder, you’re born with it,” said Lucas Mitzel, LCSW, a therapist with Dakota Family Services.

This means that the brain developed differently, it’s diagnosed mostly in males and can be as young as toddlers, but it’s more noticeable in elementary school.

There are three different types of ADHD, predominant, hyperactive, and combined. Predominant is when people have a hard time focusing, following instructions, and procrastinating. Hyperactivity is more commonly noticed, as people have a hard time sitting still, they run around, talk a lot, and are fidgety. Combined is when people have tendencies of predominant and hyperactivity.

Some common symptoms include lacking focus, forgetfulness, being talkative, fidgety, procrastination, and restlessness.

Treatment depends on when people are diagnosed and what type they have.

Mitzel said that when they are younger than six years old, the focus is mostly on behavioral therapy with parent coaching and positive reinforcement. Whereas when they’re older, behavioral therapy could work, but it’s usually mixed in with some type of medication.

While boys are mostly the ones being diagnosed, girls can be too.

“Boys have a more hyperactive or combined type. It’s more physical and hard to miss. While girls are more predominantly. They’re quieter and procrastinate,” Mitzel said.

People tend to miss the symptoms in girls since even though they procrastinate, they still get things done before a given deadline.

If you or a loved one feel like you may have ADHD, you can be tested. A good starting point is going to behavioral therapy and getting tips and tricks for managing it.

Just a few tips could be using an internal structure like color coding things or using a planner and choosing “good” addictions like exercising.

“We don’t have to do life in hard mode,” Mitzel said.