NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Carbon Management is becoming a big business in this country. Many understand how this relates to the CO2 pipeline potentially coming to our state, but there are other ways to reduce CO2 emissions.

There are processes we can use to develop products and services from carbon dioxide.

According to the Department of Energy, the country’s Carbon Conversion Program invests in research and development to convert captured carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide into economically valuable products.

North Dakota already uses many of these carbon-produced products in our construction sites, like cement, plastics, bioproducts, fuels, and more.

It is an alternative way to reduce carbon emissions, instead of just capturing them and releasing them underground; however, you cannot simply capture CO2 and turn it into products. There has to be a chemical reaction, usually with a mineral catalyst.

But these products can be effective for long-term carbon storage.

“But it’s not just an alternative to storage, this is a growing economic and jobs opportunity in its own right,” said Brad Crabtree, the Assistant Secretary of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, “There’s a whole range of technologies and business models for converting CO2 emissions that are flourishing right now.”

The Department of Energy continues to explore all the ways they can convert carbon gases into something useful and good for the environment. To check out the research, click here.