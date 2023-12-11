NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Kudzu is a Japanese vine that was first introduced to the United States in the late 19th century to help with soil erosion on farms; however, good intentions sometimes lead to serious problems.

In Monday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, how this invasive species is ruining crops from east to west.

According to Invasive.org, infestations have been reported in North Dakota over the past decade. Its vigorous growth and large leaves smother and shade out native plants and crops.

Once established, this vine grows really fast, extending as much as 60 feet per season and about one foot per day. And a warm start to winter, like we have seen so far in North Dakota, is not a good thing.

“One of the things that has kept kudzu in check in the past has basically been cold winters. And as the weather warms, kudzu is essentially migrating northward and so you’re seeing it in locations where it hasn’t been seen in the past,” said Dr. Lewis Ziska of the USDA.

For successful long-term control of kudzu, the USDA says the extensive root system must be destroyed. Any remaining root crowns can lead to reinfestation.

